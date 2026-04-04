No More Aid to Israel, Including the Iron Dome, Declares Rep. Ro Khanna

There seems to be a new Israel stance taking hold among progressive Democrats eyeing a 2028 campaign — no more military aid for either offensive or defensive systems, including the Iron Dome. AOC has made this shift, as has Rep. Ro Khanna, who tells Mehdi while the Dome “is important in terms of saving lives, Israel can buy it with their own money.”

Mehdi challenges him, asking why send any aid at all to an apartheid state committing genocide, noting the US doesn’t sell arms to Russia, who illegally invaded Ukraine.

“Ultimately I am for saving lives and whether they are Jewish lives, Israeli lives or Palestinian lives” says Khanna, noting that in the case of Russia, it can produce its own defense weapons.

Mehdi pushes back again, raising the argument that the Iron Dome is not merely defensive, but a part of an offensive arsenal that allows Israel to “get away with” striking other nations with impunity.

“They’re able to get away with that because the United States policy has been a blank check,” Khanna says. “Why don’t we try some things like not giving them military aid first?”

Khanna, who has led the charge against the Trump admin’s horrific handling of the Epstein files, also speaks to Mehdi about:

Trump’s threats against Iran’s civilian infrastructure: “He’s threatening war crimes…He should be impeached over those things.”

Allegations that Trump sexually abused a minor in the Epstein files and whether he thinks there’s a cover up: “I absolutely do”

Taking credit for Pam Bondi being fired as US Attorney General

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