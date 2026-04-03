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Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
2d

“We have the best greatest total complete perfect A+ lethal amazing incredible unbelievable air superiority ever in the history of the universe. Nobody has ever seen anything like it.” [Falls asleep; begins drooling.]

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Joe Fogey's avatar
Joe Fogey
2d

And the first thing the Pentagon did was say it hadn't happened.

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