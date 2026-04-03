A destroyer fires a Tomahawk missile in support of Operation Epic Fury, on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.

Donald Trump is costing American taxpayers billions of dollars for a lethal long-range missile to illegally bomb Iran, even as he slashes funding for public services at home.

The Tomahawk – a long-range, precision-strike cruise missile that can carry up to a 1,000-pound warhead – has already been used in at least one documented war crime. The New York Times reported that videos showed a Tomahawk had struck near the Minab girls’ school in the early hours of the US-Israeli war in Iran. The footage further proved that the US was responsible for the horrific attack, since it is the only country in this war with access to Tomahawk missiles.

One Tomahawk takes up to two years to make, and the latest model costs $3.6 million. The US has used over 850 of them in Iran, according to the Washington Post, burning through a limited supply of the costly missile and setting a grim record for the number of times the Tomahawk has been used in one US conflict alone. The same missiles were also used in Trump’s attacks last year on Iran, Yemen, and Nigeria.

The estimated 850 Tomahawk missiles used to bomb Iran so far in Trump’s latest war have cost an estimated $3.1 billion. Here’s what that money could fund instead:

School Lunches