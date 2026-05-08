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Israeli Settlers Are Blocking Palestinian Children From Going to School With Barbed Wire

Zeteo speaks to a resident of the Palestinian village of Umm al-Khair, where students can no longer attend school because of the settlers that surround them.
Team Zeteo's avatar
Team Zeteo
May 08, 2026

On April 13, students in the occupied West Bank village of Umm al-Khair woke up to a new reminder of the occupation that surrounds them: barbed wire and Israeli flags blocking the only path they take to school.

“Even animals can’t just pass this obstacle,” community leader and human rights activist Eid Suleiman tells Zeteo.

For weeks, the children of Umm al-Khair have been protesting the one right they thought was universal, protected, and cherished by global society: the right to an education.

“I can’t… tell the 6-year-old kid to walk through all these obstacles and go to his school and be safe,” says Suleiman, who adds this is just one of the many ways Israel is tearing down Palestine’s education system. “We should, if we can, find the support for these students and help them to keep their education.”

Zeteo’s Mohammed Abdelbary contributed to this reporting.

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