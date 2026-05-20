Trump dances on stage after delivering remarks at The Villages Charter School on May 1, 2026, in Florida. Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

It is difficult to put into words the staggering illegality of the so-called “settlement” of Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department. In a normal world, it would be the stuff of a B-list Hollywood movie – except that it’s so clownishly unbelievable that nobody would be dumb enough to try and pitch it.

Except that it’s real life. Happening now.

On Monday, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made public the purported “Settlement Agreement” in the case filed on Jan. 29 in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Florida by Donald J. Trump, his sons Don Jr. and Eric, and the Trump Organization against the IRS and Treasury Department, both of which constitutionally fall within Trump’s chain of command.

The “agreement” purports to transfer $1,776,000,000 of taxpayer money “to an account for the sole use by the Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which Blanche is “directed” to establish, to hear claims by individuals and “entities” who say they were unfairly targeted by the government – a pretext that doesn’t even bother to tether itself to the lawsuit it pretends to “settle.”

As if the corruption wasn’t already obvious, things got worse on Tuesday when the DOJ announced that the IRS is “FOREVER BARRED” and “PRECLUDED from prosecuting or pursuing” pending tax claims against Trump, his sons, or the Trump Organization.

Here are nine things to understand about this insanity: