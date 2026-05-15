‘They’ve Been Raping Palestinians Since 1948’: Israeli Lawyer From NYT Exposé Speaks to Zeteo

Benjamin Netanyahu wants to sue the New York Times over an article on the sexual abuse of Palestinian prisoners.

The latest article from New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof, detailing the rape and sexual assault of Palestinian detainees at the hands of prison guards, soldiers, settlers, and interrogators, has really upset the pro-Israel camp. One of the Israeli lawyers quoted in the piece joins Mehdi to talk about what goes on in Israeli prisons.

“We have books written about it. We have testimonies. We have film testimonies even of the soldiers committing these acts,” says Ben Marmarelli, an anti-Zionist Israeli lawyer and author, “the world only listens when the New York Times publishes it.”

Marmarelli spent years defending Palestinians under Israel’s two-tier judicial system, and he describes to Mehdi just how bad life is for Palestinian prisoners. “I had a client that was being raped every time I came to see him. So that means that it’s not even committed by the same guard or guards.”

Marmarelli is a lawyer to several Palestinian detainees, including the most prominent Palestinian behind bars today, Marwan Barghouti. As the last person on the outside to meet the popular Palestinian leader, Marmarelli tells Mehdi that Barghouti was “severely beaten 10 times since the 7th of October. His ribs were broken. His hearing was damaged in his right ear.”

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Marmarelli brings his expertise as a lawyer and his experience living in Israel to discuss the issues most Israelis choose to avoid at all costs, including:

How thousands of Palestinian detainees are actually hostages being held by Israel with no charges.

Why he considers liberal Zionists as “the worst.”

How Zionists are okay with the treatment of Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Whether Marwan Barghouti can still lead the Palestinian people.

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