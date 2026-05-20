On Monday, two teenage suspects opened fire in San Diego’s biggest mosque, killing three people. The attack is only the latest incident in a rising tide of Islamophobia that’s swept the U.S. – from the stabbing to death of a 6-year-old boy after Oct. 7 to an assault on Representative Ilhan Omar in January.

Republican leaders have been fueling the fire with unfailingly bigoted, inflammatory language against Muslims and their faith. GOP Twitter has raged against “Jihadi Mamdani” and ridiculously claimed the country is backsliding into a so-called “United Caliphate of America.” In a moment when houses of worship are no longer sanctuaries, some of the highest elected officials in the U.S. are working tirelessly to make sure Muslims feel unsafe wherever they turn.

Here are seven of the most outrageously Islamophobic and dangerous tweets from Republican lawmakers this year alone: