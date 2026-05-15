Is MTG Really Better Than AOC on Gaza? Mehdi Debunks This ‘Ludicrous’ Argument

Over the past week, a strange new debate has been consuming online progressive and antiwar politics, as many self-proclaimed leftists argue that Marjorie Taylor Greene – yes, the former MAGA-aligned Georgia Congresswoman – is now more antiwar, more principled, and much better on Gaza than Democratic New York Congresswoman and socialist Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

If you’ve watched this spat play out online in recent days and wondered whether you’re losing your mind, you’re not alone.

Watch Mehdi’s latest monologue above to hear him correct the record on what AOC and MTG actually have said and done – on Gaza, on Trump, on Jan. 6 – and explain why the “MTG is better than AOC” line being pushed by a loud online minority of alleged leftists is, to put it plainly, nonsense.

As ever, Zeteo’s editor-in-chief brings receipts. Lots of them!

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