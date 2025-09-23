Missed Trump’s Deranged UN Speech? We’ve Got You Covered

Today in New York City, US President Donald Trump spoke at world leaders for nearly an hour, delivering a rambling, incoherent tirade, riddled with falsehoods and rantings about a dysfunctional escalator. We boiled it down to 2 minutes.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese called it “pure stream-of-consciousness... A masterclass for sociology, int’l relations, and political science. Just hardly any law in it.”

Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor wrote, “I’ve reported on every Trump UNGA speech. This is easily the craziest one.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s verdict: “What a disgrace.”

Watch the short video above to hear the president warn that London is “going to sharia law,” tell world leaders their countries “are going to hell,” and rail against people who, according to him, want to “kill all the cows.”

