‘Ask the Editor’ is back for week three!

In case you missed it: We’ve launched a new weekly show where you, the subscribers, ask the questions, and Mehdi answers. Moderated by Prem Thakker, it’s unscripted, unfiltered, and free to watch live and participate on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, and YouTube.

This week, Mehdi tackles Donald Trump’s latest attacks on free speech, including the FCC pressuring ABC to suspend late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel for his comments about right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk and Trump. Mehdi will break down the latest news – then it’s up to you to bring your best questions.

Sign up now to be reminded: Substack | Youtube

See you on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, and 4pm BST.

We're making this show free for all subscribers.

