Mehdi Takes Your Questions on Jimmy Kimmel, Free Speech, and Whatever You Throw His Way
Tune in Monday, 11am ET for our ongoing ‘Ask the Editor’ series: an unfiltered, live Q&A with Zeteo’s editor-in-chief.
‘Ask the Editor’ is back for week three!
In case you missed it: We’ve launched a new weekly show where you, the subscribers, ask the questions, and Mehdi answers. Moderated by Prem Thakker, it’s unscripted, unfiltered, and free to watch live and participate on Zeteo.com, the Substack app, and YouTube.
This week, Mehdi tackles Donald Trump’s latest attacks on free speech, including the FCC pressuring ABC to suspend late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel for his comments about right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk and Trump. Mehdi will break down the latest news – then it’s up to you to bring your best questions.
See you on Monday at 11am ET, 8am PT, and 4pm BST.
I value your Journalism and became a paid subscriber very early.
I’d like to know why no one is reporting on the incompetence of the Democratic Party and its INEPT leaders. Everyone in the media reports every minute detailed failures of Trump/MAGA/Project 2025. The MSM and Alternative Media all report on the same things. No one knows what the Democratic Party is doing. Now they are floating Harris/Buttigieg as the Democratic Party candidates for President. The INCOMPETENCE IS STAGGERING. Yet another reason to be an INDEPENDENT.