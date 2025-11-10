Mehdi and Prem Go Off on ‘Feckless, Useless’ Democrats

The Democrats were actually having a good week: they dominated in elections across the US, and then Donald Trump got booed at a football game. The momentum came to a screeching halt though when Senate Democrats caved to end the longest-ever government shutdown… for nothing, without the healthcare deal they’d supposedly been fighting for.

“My thoughts have been: AHHHH!” says Mehdi to Prem as they sit down for ‘Ask the Editor’ – Zeteo’s livestreamed Q&A show, where you, the subscribers, can bring your questions to our editor-in-chief every Monday.

Prem and Mehdi don’t hold back as they recap the weekend’s news. Watch the full video above to hear:

Mehdi slam the Democrats: “Why are you such a feckless, spineless, useless, judgment-free bunch of people?” (In our latest episode of ‘We’re Not Kidding’, Ilana Glazer calls them the ‘no worries if not’ party.)

The psychology of Chuck Schumer: “Why is he like this?”

What happens next in Gaza ?

What’s falling through the cracks: “The president of the United States is covering up for a pedophile ring.”

Why Mehdi and Prem actually agree with CNN’s “smug Scott Jennings” for once

…and much more. Share your thoughts in the comments, and subscribe to ensure you don’t miss next Monday’s live episode on Zeteo.com, YouTube, or on the Substack app.

Share

If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. A donation to Zeteo also goes a long way.

ICYMI – Zeteo launched ‘First Draft,’ your go-to morning newsletter on American politics, written by Mehdi on Mondays and Peter Rothpletz the rest of the week.

If you’re not already a Zeteo subscriber, sign up today to ensure you get the newsletter in your inbox every weekday. If you’re already a Zeteo subscriber, but you haven’t seen ‘First Draft’ in your inbox yet, go to your ‘manage subscription’ page on Substack, scroll down to ‘notifications,’ and toggle the button for ‘First Draft’ on (so that it’s red).

Catch up on more from Zeteo: