B J Sutherland
36m

Thanks for the outtakes of Susie Wiles' interview in Vanity Fair. It doesn't sound like she's had much influence in reining the president in. She laments some of his decisions and begrudgingly goes along with others. What is it that she actually gets done?

Karen Ashikeh LaMantia
27m

Now we know how to proceed with Impeachment charges...House of Representatives are you listening? Start with Cabinet Members who are undermining the functioning of their departments and proceed to VP Vance who has stood by while this happens or is on vacation with family during it. Call him as witness for what he was around to see and hear and get him for dereliction of executive duty if he was on va-ca during the carnage. Then come impeachment of Trump with plenty of evidence on incompetence and delusional behaviors. Vance should go, too. Where was Vance when his boss was taking bribes and selling Bitcoin? Why did he not call on the 25th Ammendment when Trump was raving? Vance will go right along with the Cabiner or they will resign, enmass, when they see what is in-store for them, if they do not. The impeachment of FBI director, Secretary of Health, Secretary of War, should give them all warning. For those that resign, replacements by those who held the same Administrative positions under Biden and re-instatement of their staff, should help get the nation back on course for a new election in 2026.

