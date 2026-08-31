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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
1h

Laura Loomer is a big hypocrite in many ways. She, needs to learn to walk away.

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Dennis DiTullio's avatar
Dennis DiTullio
1h

Moulton got Boston Globe endorsement not Markey. Eat those apples Dems.. Markey will be pushing 90 if he gets elected and finished his term. RIP.

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