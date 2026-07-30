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B J Sutherland's avatar
B J Sutherland
2h

There is no end to the carnage that Elon Musk has unleashed with his DOGE destruction.

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Mark S.'s avatar
Mark S.
1h

It was intentional, as well. This isn't by accident. Elon and Trump are criminally responsible.

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