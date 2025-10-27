Donald Trump shows an image of his planned ballroom in the Oval Office on Oct. 22, 2025.

The Trump administration is on track to take away food assistance from millions of Americans soon, and the government is also angling to dramatically spike health insurance costs across the nation. It’s bleak, sure. But those many millions of people can take solace in the fact that their president is having fun party-planning and redecorating his temporary luxury housing.

Last week, Donald Trump demolished the White House’s East Wing – which used to include, among other things, First Lady Melania Trump’s office space – so he can finally erect the fancy ballroom he’s long desired. Sources who’ve spoken to the president about this project tell Zeteo he talks with a tone of childlike wonder when he discusses his ballroom, convenes regular meetings on the project, and even gushes about the kind of elite galas he’ll emcee and the types of musical events that could be staged.

“He says he wants it to be more like Mar-a-Lago,” says one person familiar with Trump’s private comments. The president also brags to close associates about all the private donor money that’s poured into the coffers to underwrite the construction, sources add. That cash just so happens to be coming from individuals and mega-corporations seeking to curry favor with Trump’s government.