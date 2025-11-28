Brigadier General Leland D. Blanchard II looks towards pictures of two National Guard members who were shot in Washington, DC, along with a picture of a suspect, Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, at a press conference on Nov. 27, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Stephen Miller is not letting the nativist opportunity posed by the murder of Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom and the shooting of Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe allegedly by an Afghan refugee go to waste. “At scale, migrants and their descendants recreate the conditions, and terrors, of their broken homelands,” the White House’s deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser tweeted in response to the conservative Wall Street Journal editorializing against the collective punishment of Afghans.

Miller, an architect of the Trump administration’s nationwide raids and roundups of perceived migrants, is at the vanguard of the Trump administration’s response to this week’s shocking shootings of the West Virginia National Guardsmen, who were deployed to DC in support of Miller’s crackdown. President Donald Trump is pledging to “pause” all migration from so-called “Third World” countries; to deport not merely “illegal” but “disruptive populations”; and to “denaturalize migrants” who are “non-compatible with Western Civilization.”

But the most sobering fact about Wednesday’s slayings is that the alleged killer, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was all too compatible with Western Civilization.