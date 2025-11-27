Photo by Luliia Bondar via Getty Images.

Thanksgiving is the Liam Neeson of US holidays. Some appreciate it for what it is, while others refuse to accept its racist past. Either way, it provides us with an opportunity to look at the year that’s passed and appreciate the good that came out of it.

Here are seven things we are thankful for this year at Zeteo.

1. Fact checkers

Truth was one of 2025’s biggest victims, and fact-checkers are carrying the weight of mountains as they debunk lies from politicians, billionaires, and the news organizations they own or bully. The world needs more fact-checkers, and we are thankful to all of those who answer the call.

2. Ms. Rachel

They say never meet your heroes, but if Ms. Rachel is the hero in question, you’re in safe hands. We met the global superstar and talked to her about her unconditional love for children everywhere. We couldn’t be more thankful that such a beautiful soul is brave enough to risk her own career for the children she has always stood for.

3. Doctors and nurses on the frontlines

Medical professionals around the world have been attacked like never before for staying true to the Hippocratic oath. Doctors like Gaza’s Hussam Abu Safiya, who has been detained by Israel for nearly a year now, and foreign doctors who joined him on the ground – who documented what they saw and lobbied their governments upon their return to stop the genocide – represent the best of us.

4. Honest journalists

Not the ones who take guided trips with the Israeli military to Gaza, or the ones who lie through their teeth to defend authoritarians and dictators, but the ones who remain true to their profession, many of whom we have platformed here at Zeteo. Although they often find themselves attacked, doxxed, fired, and even killed, they are proof that not all heroes wear capes.

5. Immigrants

The hallmark of a vibrant culture and a healthy economy can often be found in its immigrant communities. We know how much their intelligence, work ethic, and national cuisines can overwhelm and even intimidate racists, xenophobes, and bigots and we love them for it.

6. Text reactions 👍😂♥️

For when you don’t know what to say, when you want to respond on the go, or when you want to politely end a conversation, text reactions have become the unsung heroes of the world’s virtual chat rooms. P.S. Although this emoji “🙏” is supposed to be two people high-fiving, we have collectively decided to use it as prayer hands or “thank you” instead, and nothing will change that.

7. Subscribers to independent media

Mainstream media continues to fail us, but thankfully, a rise in independent media has stepped in to fill the gap. We’re so thankful to you all for subscribing to Zeteo in particular, and allowing us to do what the MSM should have been doing: telling underreported stories, holding power to account, and platforming critical voices that question the status quo. You are a large part of why Zeteo is as successful as it is today, and we look forward to continuing to strengthen the independent media movement with you. Thank you.

***

We wish you and your loved ones a Happy Thanksgiving. Let us know what you are thankful for this year in the comments!