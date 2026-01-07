An injured Palestinian boy is seen by a member of staff at the Doctors Without Borders at a clinic in Gaza City on Dec. 31, 2025. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images

It is what I call the “death by a thousand cuts”: the slow, methodical, bureaucratic way of killing or destroying something that the Israeli government has perfected over the decades. It always has a fake security rationale, but the real reason is to control Palestinian life, to make living impossible, to eventually erase us.

We have seen this pattern for decades, not just in the way that Israel tries to steal land, or put up checkpoints, or destroy our homes, but also in the ways in which they try to control the work of Palestinian as well as international non-governmental organizations. It is therefore not at all surprising that Israel has now effectively banned dozens of international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) working in Palestine. It’s a fateful and deadly cut – that was planned, and we saw it coming. Yet, the outrage from the foreign governments home to these vital aid groups has been minimal at best.

The Shrinking Space