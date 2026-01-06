Police arresting Jessica Plichta in Grand Rapids, Mich. on Jan. 3, 2026. Photo courtesy of Fight Back! News.

An anti-war protester was arrested on camera this weekend by local Michigan police after she criticized Donald Trump’s assault on Venezuela. The video has since gone viral – and now she’s speaking out about the need to protect free speech in Trump’s second term.

Jessica Plichta, a 22-year-old preschool teacher, spoke with Zeteo after the unusual and brazen arrest. Plichta was one of the speakers at Saturday’s protest in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She had just finished an interview with WZZM, a local ABC affiliate, when two police officers appeared behind her on camera.

The local news video shows the officers walk Plichta away from the camera and put her in a police car. She can be heard saying: “I am not resisting arrest.”

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that as soon as I finished an interview speaking on Venezuela, I was arrested – the only person arrested out of 200 people,” she told Zeteo, referring to the crowd at Saturday’s demonstration.