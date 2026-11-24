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Good morning! Andrew here. In some households, talking about politics over Thanksgiving can be brutal, or plain boring. So let’s all say thanks for the saga of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who was ousted over reports of his extramarital affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy, before Donald Trump campaigned to have him reinstated… in order to try to keep the AI bubble intact and the global economy afloat for now.

It is a rich topic, with a little something for everyone to riff about. As the president said Monday, “Sex sells.”

In today’s ‘First Draft,’ we look at why Trump went to bat for Huang. We’ll also consider the Democrats’ idea of a big win against secretive donors buying power – clue, it’s not that big or much of a win – and consider developments in the Iran War and more. In we go.

Compromised, Conflicted, Corrupted

Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Jensen Huang in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2026. Photo: Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images.

The big news Monday, everywhere, was that Donald Trump convinced Nvidia, the world’s largest AI chip company, to hire back his pal, CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang was ousted following reports that he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy – a situation that posed obvious national security concerns, including at the highest levels of the administration.

But as Zeteo reported Monday, Trump “made it a priority” to get Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO, per one White House official, with the president and his team leading a private pressure campaign.

Trump didn’t exactly hide this. In fact, he bragged about it to CNBC, telling the network that Huang would not have been hired back without his help. “I believe my intervention was very important,” he said.

The phone interview was batshit crazy, even by Trump standards. Pressed about reporting that the woman with whom Huang had an affair had been in contact with China’s top spy agency, Trump responded: “I think probably China speaks to everybody… They speak to everybody. That doesn’t make them bad.” Asked about Huang’s diminished credibility, the president for some reason said: “Sex sells, fellas.”

Meanwhile, at Nvidia HQ, Huang was treated to a standing ovation and at least one very awkward hug.

According to the New York Times, Nvidia’s board demanded two things from the Trump administration before bringing back Huang: “One was an assurance that the Trump administration did not believe that Mr. Huang, who has admitted the affair, was a threat to national security. The other was a statement that Mr. Huang was not facing criminal charges.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Todd Blanche, Trump’s personal lawyer turned U.S. attorney general, conveniently told Trump and Vice President JD Vance over the weekend that the Justice Department wasn’t investigating Huang and had no evidence he violated any laws or posed a national-security risk.

Since the start of Trump’s second term, we have witnessed shocking corruption from the president and incessant lawlessness. Trump’s Nvidia caper might be the most brazen act of corruption yet – and ultimately, the most consequential.

Trump has routinely traded Nvidia stock as president, and remains a large shareholder. CNBC estimated earlier this month that he held up to $57.7 million worth of Nvidia stock. According to the Financial Times, Trump may have made as much as $15 million on Monday, as Nvidia shares spiked following Huang’s reinstatement.

Beyond Trump’s personal financial interest, his political interest is at play here too, and not just because Nvidia donated $25 million to fund the president’s ballroom.

The market has made an absolutely staggering bet on the future of AI, one that is unlikely to pay off. If the AI bubble bursts, the economy will suffer immensely – and so will Republicans’ political prospects.

“For more than a year, Mr. Trump in his private conversations directly linked the health of Nvidia to the health of the economy,” the Times wrote Monday.

Nvidia is at the core of the AI industry, so Trump is likely right about that.

According to research from Capital Economics, “around 50% of the S&P 500, by market capitalization, is positively exposed to AI in some form.” This summer, the WSJ reported that AI-related spending, hiring, local revenues, and stock market gains “are likely responsible for roughly one-third of the nation’s recent economic growth.”

Trump appears to believe his presidency rests on propping up the AI industry and giving Silicon Valley whatever it wants, no matter what, even as the industry poses ever-greater risks to both the global economy and U.S. national security interests.

The AI industry now owns Trump – and we’ll be its hostages, as long as he’s president.

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🇮🇷 Iran War Updates

Mediocre mediation: Secretary of State Marco Rubio thanked Qatari Prime Minister Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for his country’s role as a mediator with Iran – though like everyone else, Doha has not been able to help end the nine-month war. Al Thani called talks with Rubio “constructive.”

Cash crunch: The Washington Post reported that Republican senators were signaling openness to Democratic calls to cut off funding for the war, as a government shutdown looms. Funding for the U.S. federal government runs out on Dec. 11. The Washington Sun wrote Dems were “grappling” with how many restrictions on spending they should seek to impose. “Ending the war with Iran,” said Senator Chris Coons, “is not as simple as pushing a button that says ‘End War Now.’”

Defiant stance: An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran would “use all our tools to confront” the U.S. naval blockade but would not discuss reports of a tanker loading Iranian crude oil in the Gulf via ship-to-ship transfer. Iran also said three more tankers were on fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

New sanctions: The Trump administration introduced measures against 30 Iran-based or Iran-linked financial exchange houses, most in Dubai or Hong Kong.

Quit call: Pete Hegseth’s former chief of staff said the U.S. Defense Secretary should resign over his handling of the war, which the ex-aide called a “shitshow.” Joe Kasper told Politico: “Pete’s ability to be effective has been constrained and very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective… it’s time to call it quits.”

Wider war: Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said a strike by Saudi-backed government forces in the west of the country killed 11 and wounded 19, while strikes further south left at least 25 people dead or injured. The Saudis said they intercepted a Houthi drone.

Lebanon latest: Israeli forces intensified attacks across southern Lebanon, using artillery, drones, and airstrikes. Local sources said one strike landed close to an orphanage in the Nabatieh district.

One Small Step

DNC Chair Ken Martin speaks at a Nebraska Democratic Party event on Aug. 22, 2026 in Omaha. Photo: Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via Getty Images.

Candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028 will have to sign a pledge to denounce super PAC and “dark money” support in the primary, the Democratic National Committee announced on Monday.

In a statement accompanying a release also outlining the primary schedule and plans for debate sizes, frequency, and rules, DNC chair Ken Martin said the pledge was part of a “fair and transparent process and experienced leadership team we’re announcing today [that] will keep our party united, strengthen our eventual nominee, and put Democrats in position to take back the White House.”

It was a win for progressives but by no means a complete one.

As the DNC itself said: “The terms of this pledge do not apply to the general election. Outside groups and party committees are free to fundraise and build infrastructure throughout the primary in preparation for the general election.”

In other words, as the New York Times put it, “it is widely expected that most major presidential candidates will have authorized supportive super PACs” regardless, and “how the DNC’s pledge affects those organizations remains to be seen.”

No wonder some experts expressed skepticism. Daniel Weiner of the Brennan Center for Justice told Time the pledge was “not itself a huge accomplishment,” given the only way to really reduce the influence of dark money on U.S. elections would be to legislate against it.

Democrats can try to do that next year when they hold Congress, or perhaps wait till 2029, if Congress can be held and the White House taken too. Given the dominance of dark money on both sides of the aisle, we’ll believe that when we see it.

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🗞️ What You Need to Know

DOJ plays: Trump used a speech at the Justice Department to attack California Governor Gavin Newsom on law and order. Newsom, a likely candidate for president, hit back by highlighting Trump’s abuse of due process. Attorney General Todd Blanche’s chief of staff warned Trump appointees they would be subjected to polygraph tests in a hunt for leakers. FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia, in the job less than a year, will reportedly step down in December.

For God’s sake: Wired identified “around a dozen” top Trump officials who have attended services at an extremist Capitol Hill church run by Doug Wilson, Christian nationalist pastor to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Rewriting history: Seeing a man using his laptop to work on a plan for changes and firings at the Smithsonian, a DC Metro passenger took photos and sent them to ProPublica. It identified the careless operative as Sam Bock, a 27-year-old White House aide formerly employed by incoming House GOP leader Jim Jordan.

Crunch time: Democratic senators and senators-elect are set to hold a leadership vote next Tuesday, with Maryland progressive Chris Van Hollen challenging New York centrist and current leader Chuck Schumer. Both men have voiced confidence in winning a majority among the now 56-member strong caucus.

Gomez out: Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a California Democrat who lost his seat to Democratic Socialist Angela Gonzales-Torres, resigned from Congress after the House Ethics Committee found he “engaged in sexual misconduct… including making unwelcome sexual advances and sexual contact toward a House staffer.” Gomez said he has “strong disagreements with the Committee’s report and its conclusions.”

ICE insanity: ICE agents are using license plate readers to randomly screen cars in search of arrest targets, The Atlantic reported.

Blast order: Trump said he ordered the military not to explode expired lead ammunition until Iowa authorities agree to the procedure, amid fears over safety and pollution. Trump said he would hold Democratic Governor-elect Rob Sand liable for “all death or destruction” caused by the situation. After a federal court lifted a block on the blast, the Army said it would detonate the explosives on Wednesday.

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🧠 Pop Quiz!

Gavin Newsom has often discussed his youthful obsession with Remington Steele, the 1980s TV sleuth played by future Bond Pierce Brosnan. Which other 80s icon did Newsom compare himself to in his recent memoir?

Keep your eyes out for the answer below!

🌏 Anywhere But America

🇵🇸 Don’t forget Gaza: At least four people, including a UN employee, were killed in Israeli strikes yesterday. “There’s no ceasefire, there’s no truce, none of that. There’s only killing and destruction in Gaza,” said the wounded brother of the dead UN employee. Al Jazeera reported another strike late Monday on a police post in Khan Younis. A child was among those killed in a strike today.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 Costs of war: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a drone strike on a Russian ship in Libya on Sunday sank the vessel, heralding a new dimension to the near-five-year war. A Russian strike on a hospital in southern Ukraine killed three. The European Commission proposed new sanctions against Russia. A new estimate said more than 700,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.

🇰🇵🇨🇭 Diplomatic setback: North Korea condemned Switzerland for sanctioning a children’s camp over the transfer of children from Russian-occupied Ukraine, and said it would consider closing the Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, a key part of global relations with the regime of Kim Jong Un.

🇨🇴 New danger: A drone attack in the Colombian city of Cúcuta destroyed a house and injured three people, in the first such strike in the government’s long-running conflict with armed rebel groups.

🇭🇹🇸🇻 Troops killed: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said three soldiers died fighting gangs in Haiti, and any troops who wished to leave the island could do so.

🇿🇲 Leader held: Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubil and more than a dozen associates were charged with trying to overthrow the government and committed to the High Court to stand trial for treason. Mundubil claimed the August election was rigged.

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🤯 WTF?!

Donald Trump said he “protected” Elon Musk after “a certain incident… which was a tough incident.” The president did not elaborate, but as character references go, his remarks about the SpaceX owner and GOP mega-donor… left a lot to be desired.

🧠 Trivia answer: Patrick Bateman – antihero of Brett Easton Ellis’s American Psycho .

ICYMI From Zeteo

Zeteo’s Martin Pengelly contributed to this newsletter.

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