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Lindainithaca's avatar
Lindainithaca
15m

Excellent article.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
19m

Corruption Is The Name Of The Game

Cheeto lied to keep himself out of jail in the 2024 election declaring he was for small business and the farmer/rancher, he was going to get rid of the corruption of the Biden crime family, end foreign wars, and tackle inflation on Day 1 There were gullible voters who bought all of the lies and here we are not to mention that the Nazi Republicans rigged the election Now through 18mo in this Nazi regime the American people are witnessing paid off pardons, abuse of the pardon power, Cheeto’s rich friends protected in the Epstein-Trump files, Cheeto’s family profiting in cryptocurrency, lack of competitive bidding for lucrative government contracts, self dealing Cheeto suing of the federal government to his benefit and the detriment of the American taxpayer, building projects in DC that nobody wants, leaving the taxpayer the bill

Now for Cheeto inflation is surging and he says he doesn’t care about average Americans He’s elated that Jim Crow 2.0 is back and his CNPP(Christian Nationalist Pedo Party) continues to destroy voting rights At fellow fascist Netayahu’s urging he put the country into a foreign war without Congressional approval and more than likely will throw Taiwan under the bus to get trade concessions from China

Remember, that the Nazi Republicans have rubber stamped these lies and corruption rampant in Washington

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