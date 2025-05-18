ICYMI: Viral Ms. Rachel Interview with Mehdi Still Making Headlines

In the week since we released Mehdi’s conversation with popular children’s educator Rachel Accurso, known as ‘Ms. Rachel’, the story has taken the internet by storm. Most of the responses to our interview have been outpourings of love and support, but the New York Times and Fox (*eye roll*) had to differ.

The Times published a profile of the YouTube star in which they bizarrely decided to cite the anonymous right-wing website StopAntisemitism, amplifying the wildly unsubstantiated and offensive claim that she is funded by Hamas in the process.

Meanwhile, Fox made the insane claim that Ms. Rachel makes “radical nursery rhymes,” and asked parents whether they’ll allow their children to watch her content despite her anti-Israel posts. Which anti-Israel posts, you might ask. We don’t know either… because there aren’t any!

The truth is, Ms. Rachel has been outspoken about the safety and security of both Israeli and Palestinian children since the outbreak of the war. And since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed at least 17,400 children in Gaza – the equivalent of one child every 45 minutes.

Ms. Rachel tells Mehdi, “The idea that caring for a group of children in an emergency situation means you don’t care about other children is false.”

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above to hear this heartfelt conversation. We guarantee you’ll be moved by the real Ms. Rachel – not the caricature created by pro-Israel media outlets.

Free subscribers can watch a 10-minute preview only. Consider becoming a paid subscriber today to watch the full interview. Consider also becoming a donor to Zeteo.