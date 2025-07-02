The BBC Refused To Air This Film on Gaza – So Now We're Releasing It To The World

We are now just 10 hours away from the global release of a harrowing new documentary we are very proud to present to the world: “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack”.

At 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST TODAY, you’ll finally be able to watch the film the BBC refused to air – and that we acquired to help bring Israel’s war crimes to light.

Produced by the same award-winning team at Basement Films that brought us ‘Israel’s Reel Extremism’ last year, this exhaustive investigation documents, through eyewitness testimony, Israel’s systematic and illegal targeting of Gaza’s healthcare system and its workers, including all 36 of its main hospitals multiple times, since October 2023.

Watch the exclusive trailer for “Gaza: Doctors Under Attack” above and be sure to catch the film when (or after) it releases later today, Wednesday, July 2 at 5pm ET, here at Zeteo. You can also find it at: gazadoctors.film.

