An injured Palestinian man passes homes destroyed by Israel in Khan Younis on July 10, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel ensures Palestinians get no reprieve. Not while in their makeshift tent homes in Gaza; not as they walk down the street or collect water; not as they fish in the sea. Not if they’re children, just trying to have some semblance of a childhood; not if they’re mothers, trying to keep their kids safe; not if they’re doctors, or medics, or journalists; not if they’re aid workers, known for organizing World Cup screenings or simply doing their job of delivering food assistance.

This week, Israel appeared to escalate its attacks on Gaza, killing at least two dozen Palestinians, including several children and two aid workers. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli military raids continued, as did settler violence, which is up 560% since 2019 (only 6.6% of cases have resulted in indictments, Haaretz reported this week).

There was a bit of relatively positive news, however, including an emotional reunion on Monday. Here’s more on that, and other things that happened this week in Palestine:

Saturday, July 4 – Israeli Forces Turn Palestinian Home Into Military Post

Israeli forces seized a Palestinian home, forced its owners to flee, and turned it into a military post in the northern West Bank village of Arabouna, Palestinian media reported.