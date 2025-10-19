The Growing Rift Between Young Jews and Israel - Hollywood Star Hannah Einbinder on Zeteo’s New Podcast

“My Zionism demanded that I keep a distance between myself and the very tangible, real-world pain of Palestinians.” - Hannah Einbinder

You may know Hollywood star Hannah Einbinder from her award-winning performance in the hit HBO series ‘Hacks’, or you may know her from her fiery Emmy acceptance speech in which she said on live national television, “Go Birds, f*ck ICE, and free Palestine.”

Over the past year, Hannah has become one of the most outspoken anti-Zionist Jews in Hollywood. In her first major interview since her Emmy speech, Hannah joins host Simone Zimmerman (the co-founder of IfNotNow, whose personal journey was traced in the award-winning documentary ‘Israelism’) as the first guest of Zeteo’s exclusive new video podcast, ‘Beyond Israelism with Simone Zimmerman’.

In this first episode, Hannah opens up about how October 7 prompted a journey of reckoning with her Zionism, and how she has since decided to use her platform as the genocide in Gaza has worsened. “Liberal Zionists will say, ‘Oh yes, we of course recognize that what’s happening to the Palestinians is horrible,’” says Hannah. “But they do not examine the foundational ideology that manifests that horror.”

Hannah and Simone discuss the pain of letting go of old stories and myths, unpack how to navigate disagreement and even rupture with loved ones, and their shared visions for a different kind of Jewish life.

Check out the full episode for an empowering, emotional, and much-needed conversation.

‘Beyond Israelism with Simone Zimmerman’ is a provocative new video podcast series from Tikkun Olam Productions, the team behind the viral and award-winning 2023 film ‘Israelism’. In this series, Simone will host bold and inspiring conversations that face, head on, the growing global reckoning with Zionism, the debates over Jewish identity, and the urgent struggle for Palestinian freedom. The episodes will unpack the myths of Zionism; dive deep into the meaning of Palestinian liberation, and through raw and fearless discussions examine the Jewish relationship with Israel.

