Susan Collins talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol on June 11, 2026. Photo by Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Senator Susan Collins’s husband has worked for the lobbyist leading the primary super PAC supporting her re-election campaign in Maine, and he apparently worked for the lobbyist again last year, documents reviewed by Zeteo show.

According to Collins’s most recent financial disclosure, her husband, Tom Daffron, consulted last year for Chesapeake Enterprises, which appears to be the lobbying firm based in Dallas, Texas. According to the form, Daffron was paid more than $1,000. Exact figures do not have to be disclosed.

The nature of Daffron’s work for Chesapeake Enterprises is not clear. A firm by that name is run by Scott Reed, a lobbyist and former strategist for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Reed is one of Collins’s most important backers: He chairs Pine Tree Results PAC, a pro-Collins super PAC that spent $4 million on negative ads against Democrat Graham Platner even before primary day in Maine. (Pine Tree Results was formed on Jan. 3, 2025.)

Daffron and Reed, who led a pro-Collins outside group in 2020, worked together as lobbyists for Chesapeake Enterprises more than two decades ago, with Daffron serving as an executive vice president at the firm from 2001 to 2004.