Debunked! Don’t Let Them Gaslight You on the Gaza Genocide

The G word. Genocide. Most media outlets and elected leaders in the West refuse to use the term ‘genocide’ even as Israel continues to flatten Gaza and starve its people.

Yet, here’s the thing they don’t want you to know: Genocide experts are almost all in agreement that what Israel is doing in Gaza meets the formal definition of a genocide.

In a new Debunked! video from Mehdi above, listen to the Zeteo editor-in-chief break down the legal definition of genocide and introduce the academics, historians, and experts (including those who are Jewish and Israeli) who call it what it is — a genocide.

Catch up on some recent stories from Zeteo: