Debunked! Don’t Let Them Gaslight You on the Gaza Genocide

Mehdi names and brings receipts on all the experts - including Jewish and Israeli experts - who agree what’s happening in Gaza meets the official definition of a genocide.
Mehdi Hasan
Team Zeteo
May 23, 2025
The G word. Genocide. Most media outlets and elected leaders in the West refuse to use the term ‘genocide’ even as Israel continues to flatten Gaza and starve its people.

Yet, here’s the thing they don’t want you to know: Genocide experts are almost all in agreement that what Israel is doing in Gaza meets the formal definition of a genocide.

In a new Debunked! video from Mehdi above, listen to the Zeteo editor-in-chief break down the legal definition of genocide and introduce the academics, historians, and experts (including those who are Jewish and Israeli) who call it what it is — a genocide.

