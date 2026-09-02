A spokesperson for the Berlin Greens’ mayoral candidate said that they would “try to exert influence” after being approached about canceling a showing of the Zeteo-distributed film ‘Gaza: Doctors Under Attack.’

Pro-Israel journalist Wolfgang Tietze wrote to the Greens about a screening of the film organized by the Green party-affiliated Heinrich Böll Institute, seeking to get it canceled. The film was acquired and distributed by Zeteo after the BBC canceled its publication last year. Compared to most other Green parties in Europe, the German Greens have been more pro-Israel.