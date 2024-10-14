EXCLUSIVE: Greta Thunberg Talks to Motaz Azaiza About Gaza

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Ever since acclaimed climate activist Greta Thunberg started speaking out on Gaza, and also being arrested for her protests against the genocide, the mainstream media has tried to ignore her. So who better to launch a new segment for Zeteo than Greta herself, and who better to have as her first guest than Motaz? - Mehdi

Dear Zeteo subscribers,

In all the different existential challenges we are currently facing, the mainstream media, one of the most powerful institutions there is, has failed to live up to its responsibilities. That is why I believe we need a new kind of communication and a new way of storytelling – not just a media that tells us what we want to hear to feel comfortable, but a media that tells it like it is without being scared of communicating the truth. We need a media that challenges the status quo, holds people in power accountable, and communicates the stories of real hope that make us want to step out of our comfort zones and actually make a difference.

That is why I decided to collaborate with Zeteo – because I believe that it can be a strong force for changing our media landscape for the better.

In this series, I want to honestly talk about the urgent crises we face and their interconnectedness, and also show glimpses of true hope through individuals I find inspiring. I want to motivate people to take action, both by telling stories of people leading by example and by conveying what our ‘business as usual’ approach means for both people and the planet. For me, hope lies in the honesty, integrity, courage, and actions of people, regardless of their position.

I have found hope in my first guest, the photojournalist and activist Motaz Azaiza, who many of you know.

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza in central Gaza on December 18, 2023. Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

The current genocide in Gaza needs our full attention, and Motaz has been an invaluable voice in articulating how everyone needs to step up and take action to call out Israel’s actions and the complicity of the West. With his platform, pictures, and footage, he has made sure that no one can remain unaffected by this live broadcast of genocide and apartheid. It was an honor speaking to him.

Climate and social justice are connected with Palestine because we can’t achieve either of them while people are being occupied, oppressed, and killed. It is about time that we make these connections and translate our words into action.

I hope you enjoy our conversation and that it brings you a bit of hope.

- Greta