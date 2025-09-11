‘Full of Shit’: Ilhan Omar Dismisses Republican Attacks of the Left After Kirk Killing

Democratic Congresswoman and ‘Squad’ member Ilhan Omar joins Mehdi in a Zeteo livestream on YouTube and Substack to discuss her latest War Powers resolution seeking to block US President Donald Trump from conducting future military strikes without congressional approval. The resolution comes one week after the US struck a boat leaving Venezuela under the pretense that it was carrying drugs.

“It is Congress that declares war, and we have not been given that authority by this president,” Omar tells Mehdi and Zeteo subscribers watching the stream, “It's important for the people to recognize that we cannot just go out and terminate people. This is not something that is allowed under international law and is certainly not allowed under US law.”

The two also discussed the other big story in the news, the killing of controversial right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down at a Utah University campus on Wednesday. “It was really mortifying to hear the news, to see the video. All I could think about was his wife, his children. That image is going to live forever,” Omar says.

She also talks to Mehdi about how Kirk’s death is being weaponized by conservatives to attack the Left, by pretending he wasn’t the divisive figure he was.

“There are a lot of people who are out there talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate,” says Omar. “These people are full of shit, and it's important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

Watch the full discussion above to hear more about the Congresswoman’s War Powers resolution, the concern for her own safety in the wake of Kirk’s killing, and the violent path the US is heading down under a Trump presidency.

This video is being shared without a paywall. If you believe in the work we do and want to see more of it, do consider becoming a paid subscriber. And if you’re not ready for the commitment, then a donation would still go a long way.

In case you missed them, here are some of our latest stories: