Palestinian rescue teams recover bodies from a collapsed building in Gaza City on Sept. 16, 2026. Photo by Omar Ashtawy/Getty Images

A child cries as he remains trapped by the rubble of a collapsed building. A Palestinian man holds up a dead child pulled from the wreckage. Palestinian rescue workers use their bare hands to dig to reach those screaming for help. Those were the scenes this week after a war-damaged building collapsed in Gaza City as several Palestinian families slept inside.

At least 12 of the 21 Palestinians who died were children. Rescue operations were complicated by the limited resources Palestinian first responders have to work with because of Israel’s severe restrictions on heavy machinery and other equipment from entering the Strip. The fact that dozens were rescued is purely due to the ingenuity and resilience of Palestinian rescue workers.

Meanwhile, this week, Israel continued its attacks in Gaza, killing, among others, a 15-year-old boy. In the occupied West Bank, settler attacks continue to intensify, while a leading Israeli think tank issued a rare “strategic alert,” warning “Jewish terrorism” against Palestinians has become “a distinct strategic threat to the State of Israel.” Here’s more on all of those stories and others from another troubling and deadly week in Palestine: