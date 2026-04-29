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Nina Tatlock's avatar
Nina Tatlock
15mEdited

It seems like this is what John Robert’s has been working towards since his beginning. 🤮

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Davey's avatar
Davey
2h

SCOTUS: you can gerrymander as much as you want (unless it helps the Dems).

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