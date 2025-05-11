Exclusive: Zeteo's New Documentary Reveals a Biden Administration Cover-up

It wasn’t impossible to find out who killed renowned Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh exactly three years ago today, on May 11, 2022, in the occupied West Bank. It’s just that no one – not even the US, the country where she was a citizen – cared to figure it out. Until now; until our new investigative documentary took on this challenge.

As a US citizen, she was promised accountability by a president who said Americans would not be killed abroad without accountability. Not only did Joe Biden and his entire administration completely fail her, over the course of our investigation, led by Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist Dion Nissenbaum, we discovered there was a deliberate cover-up when it came to her execution-style killing.

A report was changed. Lies were spread. And ultimately, the truth around what happened to her was obscured - in an intentional act to protect Israel.

Watch our shocking and revelatory new documentary “Who Killed Shireen?” above – a film that has, since Wednesday’s release, made headlines around the world, from the New York Times and The Guardian to The Times of Israel, CNN, NPR, and more.

We are so proud to have made this film with District Bear Productions; to have funded it from start to finish. It is but one step in a direction that should have been taken three years ago by the people in power. For those of you who are paid subscribers to Zeteo, thank you in particular, because a film of this magnitude and importance would not have been possible without your financial support. Should you be interested in further supporting Zeteo’s bigger projects like this, you can always donate to us here.

The State Department, the White House, the FBI… none of them could tell you who killed her, until this film.

So, please do give it a watch, it’s 40 minutes long. Let us know what you think in the comments, and do also share it with others so that no one forgets who killed Shireen… or what the US government did and did not do in response.

Paid subscribers to Zeteo can watch the full film above. Free subscribers can watch an 8-minute preview. Do please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.