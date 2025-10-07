EXCLUSIVE: Noura Erakat Speaks to Zeteo After Confronting the UN Security Council

On Monday, Noura Erakat became one of the first Palestinian women to address the United Nations Security Council since October 7, 2023. Staring directly into the eyes of the global leaders who could stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, she spoke bitingly about the consequences of their inaction.

Just hours later, the renowned human rights attorney and legal scholar joined Prem and the live audience of Zeteo subscribers to discuss her experience in the Security Council chamber, the message she was delivering about the plight of women and girls in Gaza, Donald Trump’s “peace plan,” and much more.

“The highlight of this intervention today was when I made these specific arguments, looking directly at the deputy ambassador of the United States, she didn’t like it at all,” Erakat said.

Erakat also discussed whether the United Nations is something we can put our faith in to act and stop genocide.

“These people are not going to save us, and it’s a lot of pomp and presentation, but we’re it,” she said, arguing that the Global Sumud Flotilla and the thousands protesting demonstrate where change actually happens.

She said the UN Security Council chamber should be the place where actual action, intervention, could take place. And yet, she noted, the representatives all read pre-prepared statements, all said, ‘there’s too much words and no action.’ “And I’m looking around, I’m like, this is precisely where if there was to be action, this would be the place [where] there was action.”

Watch the full conversation above to hear more about Erakat’s address, the complicated history and efficacy of the United Nations, and where Erakat finds hope.

