Meet AIPAC’s Nightmare

As AIPAC gears up to push some of the most pro-Israel candidates it could find for this year’s mid-term elections, the founders behind ‘Track AIPAC,’ a tracker that follows where the lobby’s money goes and to whom, are rolling up their sleeves and readying for battle.

Cory Archibald and Casey Kennedy are the brains and brawn behind the effort to bring transparency back to US elections. Their tracker, which has grown to over 400,000 followers on Twitter, names and shames US politicians on AIPAC’s payroll.

“We really set out to make working with AIPAC a political liability, and we feel that we’ve been pretty successful in moving the needle on that,” says Kennedy, who, hours after our interview, was fired from his job as a result of AIPAC-aligned groups sharing his personal information online, including where he works. “There’s nothing anti-Semitic about reporting publicly available data, which is all that we’re doing,” adds Archibald.

Although still one of the most influential lobby groups, that only this week was celebrating passing strong pro-Israel provisions in Congress, AIPAC is no longer feared like it once was, leading some congressional candidates to not only boast of not being on the lobby’s payroll, but a few are even returning money the lobby has already given them, says Archibald.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above to hear how the tracker works, how “toxic” AIPAC’s image has become in some places, and some of the other lobbies the pair plan on tracking.

Free subscribers can watch a three-minute preview. Consider becoming a subscriber to Zeteo to never hit another paywall again.

