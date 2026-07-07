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Nevin Oliphant's avatar
Nevin Oliphant
30m

WE seem to be living in the Age of Grift. Nigel Farage could be Donald Trump's Mini-Me.

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Thomas Duggan's avatar
Thomas Duggan
27m

Rotten to the core 🌏🌎🌍

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