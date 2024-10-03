'Lunatics and Thugs': The US & Israeli Leaders Pushing for War with Iran

Tensions in the Middle East are at an all-time high, as Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza widens to Lebanon and Iran.

In response, Zeteo hosted a breaking news Town Hall Q&A for paid subscribers, where Mehdi and foreign policy analyst Rula Jebreal discussed Israel’s assault on Lebanon, Iran’s missile attack on Israel, and how the Biden-Harris administration’s continued support for Israel may cost them the upcoming US election. They also answered dozens of questions from paid subscribers.

“The leadership [in Israel] is drunk on hubris and power and impunity,” Rula tells Mehdi.

Rula and Mehdi talk about Israel’s rapid escalation of their year-long crossfire battle with Hezbollah, including the assassination of Hezbollah’s top leader, Hassan Nasrallah.

“Whatever you think about Hassan Nasrallah – to level apartment buildings and kill civilians to go after terrorists, they [Israel] did something we haven't seen even the US and the UK do in recent years,” Mehdi tells Rula.

Rula calls out the Israeli propaganda machine for all the ways they try to justify their military tactics, pointing out just how dangerous and terrifying things could get if other countries were to make the same arguments.

The two also talk about why Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris desperately needs to distance herself from Biden’s support for Israel, if she wants to win in November.

