This House Democrat Plans To Investigate Musk and Miller

Americans across the US are looking to their elected officials as a critical Department of Homeland Security funding bill awaits a Senate vote. Do Congressional Democrats have the backbone for the fight? Ahead of the vote deadline, Mehdi speaks to rising star California Congressman Robert Garcia, ranking member on the Oversight Committee, one day after his colleague Ilhan Omar was attacked by a Trump supporter during a speech in Minneapolis.

“It’s been really hard to see,” Garcia tells Mehdi, “Donald Trump, through his actions and the way he speaks about members, and certainly communities, causes more damage than anything else.”

Mehdi presses Garcia on the efforts of Democrats to stand up to Trump, especially after recent polling found Americans favor Republican over Democratic policies on cost of living, crime, and immigration.

“Our party was not prepared for Donald Trump. And I’m not sure why, considering we already knew the kind of monstrous policies he would put in place.”

The two also discuss the biggest stories in US politics right now, including:

The future of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whom Garcia says should be fired or impeached.

The one person who is worse than Kristi Noem in Trump’s administration, according to Garcia.

What he wants to do with Elon Musk.

The possibility of replacing Democratic Party leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

What it takes to stop ICE beyond keeping body cams on.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above. Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute interview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to unlock this episode and the rest of our award-winning content.

Check out more from Zeteo: