Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

This House Democrat Plans To Investigate Musk and Miller

Mehdi speaks to oversight committee ranking member Robert Garcia about abolishing ICE, prosecuting Trump officials, and the president’s responsibility for the attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Mehdi Hasan's avatar
Team Zeteo's avatar
Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Jan 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Americans across the US are looking to their elected officials as a critical Department of Homeland Security funding bill awaits a Senate vote. Do Congressional Democrats have the backbone for the fight? Ahead of the vote deadline, Mehdi speaks to rising star California Congressman Robert Garcia, ranking member on the Oversight Committee, one day after his colleague Ilhan Omar was attacked by a Trump supporter during a speech in Minneapolis.

“It’s been really hard to see,” Garcia tells Mehdi, “Donald Trump, through his actions and the way he speaks about members, and certainly communities, causes more damage than anything else.”

Mehdi presses Garcia on the efforts of Democrats to stand up to Trump, especially after recent polling found Americans favor Republican over Democratic policies on cost of living, crime, and immigration.

“Our party was not prepared for Donald Trump. And I’m not sure why, considering we already knew the kind of monstrous policies he would put in place.”

The two also discuss the biggest stories in US politics right now, including:

  • The future of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, whom Garcia says should be fired or impeached.

  • The one person who is worse than Kristi Noem in Trump’s administration, according to Garcia.

  • What he wants to do with Elon Musk.

  • The possibility of replacing Democratic Party leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries.

  • What it takes to stop ICE beyond keeping body cams on.

Paid subscribers can watch the full interview above. Free subscribers can watch a 5-minute interview. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to Zeteo to unlock this episode and the rest of our award-winning content.

Check out more from Zeteo:

Mehdi, Joy Reid, and Jim Acosta Slam Our ‘Lackey,’ ‘State-Compromised,’ ‘North Korea’ Media

Mehdi, Joy Reid, and Jim Acosta Slam Our ‘Lackey,’ ‘State-Compromised,’ ‘North Korea’ Media

Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
·
Jan 28
Read full story
First Draft: Noem Knifes Miller

First Draft: Noem Knifes Miller

Peter Rothpletz
·
Jan 28
Read full story
Minnesota Is Kicking Trump’s Ass – and He Knows It

Minnesota Is Kicking Trump’s Ass – and He Knows It

Asawin Suebsaeng, Prem Thakker, and Andrew Perez
·
Jan 27
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Zeteo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture