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Debunked! Bill Maher Is Wrong About Israel, Again.

Mehdi corrects Maher’s lies about Israel’s long history of aggressive wars, bringing evidence that it was Israel, not the Arab nations, which regularly attacked first.
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Mehdi Hasan and Team Zeteo
Mar 31, 2026

“Every war Israel has fought is a war of defense. Every war, they were attacked first.”

That’s what Bill Maher claimed on Friday’s episode of ‘Real Time’ on HBO.

Maher urged Democrats to spread this message to younger voters who according to him don’t know anything about the history of the region and get their information only from TikTok. But, in his latest scathing ‘Debunked’ monologue, Mehdi sets the record straight and brings the receipts to show Israel’s long history of aggression – just look at 1956, he argues. And 1967. And 1982.

And history seems to be repeating itself right now as Israel again attacks or starts wars of aggression in Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, and beyond.

Mehdi’s message to Maher and the pro-Israel brigade in this must-watch explainer video is clear: Israeli aggression is nothing new. “Israel is attacking its neighbors, attacking Arab countries, without justification, and in violation of international law. And they’re doing it again right now, to Iran,” he says.

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