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Kari Boyd McBride's avatar
Kari Boyd McBride
2h

Thank you for these wise words. I pray this nightmare will end.

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
1h

And like Iran

You can't bomb and kill this 'problem' away.

The real problem in my minds eye is:

The Greater Israel Expansion Dream.

How dementedly psychotic the zionist Israeli dyspora is.

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