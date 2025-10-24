‘It’s a Hatchet Job!’: Watch Our Heated Debate on Whether Senate Candidate Graham Platner Should Step Down

There’s a new political scandal on the street – one that includes a ‘Nazi’ tattoo, a drunken night out, and a long list of old offensive social media posts.

But this time, it’s not coming from another Trump nominee or a young Republicans group. The controversy is coming from a Bernie-backed Senate candidate – Graham Platner, a progressive and a populist who is competing against Maine Governor Janet Mills for the 2026 Maine Democratic Senate primary seat.

In this Zeteo Town Hall Q&A, Mehdi moderates a heated debate centered on the question: Should Platner step down from the race, considering all his old offensive Reddit posts and tattoo scandal? Or should he stay in, as polls show him ahead of Mills and more likely to defeat incumbent Republican Maine senator Susan Collins?

Cenk Uygur, host of ‘The Young Turks’ and co-founder of Justice Democrats, argues in favor of Platner, calling the scandal a, “hatchet job” done by the Democratic establishment, while former DNC delegate and liberal commentator Kaivan Shroff argues against him, responding to Uygur’s comment by saying, “I mean, the oppo research is a giant tattoo on his own body!”

Uygur blasts Platner’s centrist opponent Janet Mills – who was recruited to run for the seat by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“The corporate Democrat that Schumer picks loses like 98% of the time,” Uygur argues.

Shroff of course challenges Uygur, asking him, “Do you know a lot about Janet Mill’s record in Maine, Cenk?”

“No I don’t… I know all the corporate Democrats. I know they’re all losers,” Uygur responds.

Watch the full debate above to hear why Shroff finds Platner’s response to the scandal to be “strange” and what it would take for Uygur to stop supporting Platner. You really don’t want to miss it!

