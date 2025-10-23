First, we’re hosting a Town Hall TODAY at 4:15 pm ET on Graham Platner and the future of the Democratic Party: Join Mehdi LIVE as he moderates a debate between Cenk Uygur of ‘The Young Turks’ and Kaivan Shroff, a former Hillary for America presidential campaign staffer, on whether Platner should drop out of the Senate race and more, plus they’ll be answering audience questions. Paid subscribers can find the registration link at the bottom of this email.

Hundreds of Mainers attend a Platner town hall in Ogunquit on Oct. 22, 2025. Photo by Sophie Park/Getty Images

OGUNQUIT, Maine – “I hate Nazis, and I think far-right extremism is a cancer that needs to be excised from our politics,” Graham Platner tells Zeteo in an exclusive interview Wednesday night. These are important sentiments to hear from any politician, perhaps especially so from Platner, who is running in the Democratic primary to face longtime Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins.

The anti-establishment oyster farmer had just spent the last 48 hours explaining that he never realized the skull-and-crossbones tattoo he got during his time in the Marines resembled a Nazi SS Totenkopf symbol.

Speaking with Zeteo, Platner denies a report that he knew about the tattoo’s meaning a decade earlier. Responding to his former staffer’s claim that he told her a month ago his tattoo “could be problematic,” Platner says his campaign had heard several weeks ago that rumors were going around about his tattoo, and he dismissed it as “insane.” He says he only discovered the meaning last week when his team was contacted by a news outlet.

“That’s when I was like, ‘We’re going to schedule a tattoo appointment, because I don’t want this thing on my body,’” he says, adding: “I have been an avowed anti-fascist my entire life.”