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Rosalba Cofer's avatar
Rosalba Cofer
4m

Israel is proving time and again that they are the evil. The US is not any better.

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Jerand David's avatar
Jerand David
2m

While the world is distracted by whatever drama Trump cooks up, Netanyahu’s apartheid regime continues to keep aid away from Gaza and prying eyes away from their continued atrocities by kidnapping these peace activists. The war on Gaza and all Palestinians wages on both in the remains of Gaza and in the West Bank. The genocidal regime will not be satiated and it knows it can continue to act with complete impunity aided and abetted by complaint and complicit governments and media in the West.

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