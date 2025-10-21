‘Complete Bullshit’: Mehdi Calls Out Palestinian Erasure Under Trump’s ‘Ceasefire’

Despite President Donald Trump’s sanctimonious ‘peace deal’, Israel launched dozens of deadly airstrikes on Gaza over the weekend. The attacks came after an explosion in Rafah killed two Israeli soldiers. Israel blamed Hamas, but multiple reports found that an Israeli settler’s bulldozer caused the blast. Regardless, Mehdi argues, Israel has acted with total impunity since day one: by Sunday, Israel had reportedly violated the ceasefire 80 times, killing upwards of 80 Palestinians.

“It’s complete bullshit, as usual,” Mehdi says. “Palestinian deaths, Palestinians, are erased from the discourse, and anytime anything bad happens to an Israeli, even if it’s an Israeli soldier, that becomes casus belli for everything else.”

Meanwhile, Trump is busy posting AI-generated videos of himself “dropping shit” on American protesters, and, of course, openly campaigning for a third term. “There’s a reason why seven million people turned out on Saturday across the country for the ‘No Kings’ protests.” In the wake of the historic anti-Trump rallies, Prem and Mehdi dissect the president’s nascent dictatorship: there is no check or balance on Trump, as Congress and the Supreme Court roll over. “They’re not hiding it,” Mehdi says.

‘Ask the Editor’ is our live Q&A series where you ask, and Mehdi answers, with our own Prem Thakker moderating. You can join the conversation next Monday at 11am ET on Zeteo.com and on YouTube.

Watch the full video above to see Mehdi and Prem unpack escalating settler violence in the West Bank, hear them discuss how to keep Trump from winning, and hear why Mehdi thinks the US president may be “the strangest person” he’s ever come across.

