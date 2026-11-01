Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
The Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mujib Ahmed's avatar
Mujib Ahmed
34m

She has lost all respect. Any moral person will continue to support Al Syed. They can’t be swayed by the person who’s character rhymes with switch.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Wes's avatar
Wes
30mEdited

And they say progressives and leftists aren’t team players? We routinely ate crap and voted for their nominees time and time again for years. When the shoe was finally on the other foot, they pull a Fetterman almost immediately right when it matters.

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Zeteo · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture