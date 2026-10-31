Donald Trump speaks to journalists after disembarking from Air Force One on Oct. 21, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.

In the midterm elections on Tuesday, U.S. voters face another test – of our values, judgment, and commitment to defending the American experiment. It ought to be easy.

In recent years, we’ve flunked. Despite his obvious unfitness, Americans handed Donald Trump the presidency in 2016. Even after he incited a violent insurrection against the constitutional transfer of power, we handed it back in 2024.

But things have changed dramatically in two years. Trump has shown unmistakably that he poses the threat to liberty, security, and prosperity that the American Founders feared.