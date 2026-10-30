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GingerLee's avatar
GingerLee
14m

you write of what the future needs to be to protect our democracy.... "centrist" means just that ..."swings both ways" and for whom? only for themselves... I am tired of this crap it needs to be exposed .. as Kinzinger wrote, and I paraphrase. some in congress look towards one thing after their time in congress... lobbyists.... it will continue to fill their pockets with obscene money...that's no better than trump just on a smaller monetary scale..

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Mindy Fullilove's avatar
Mindy Fullilove
2m

The “cult watcher” was too funny! Thanks for that remarkable clip and all your reporting.

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