Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Jensen Huang on Oct. 8, 2026. Photo by Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images.

Early in his first term, under mounting scrutiny over his relationship with Russia, Donald Trump demanded of underlings: “Where’s my Roy Cohn?”

He was referring to the amoral political pit bull who tutored him as a young real estate developer. Cohn, who became famous as the odious sidekick to anti-communist demagogue Joe McCarthy in the 1950s, stood for ferocious pursuit of self-interest and attacks on anyone standing in the way.

The bottom line he imparted: Right and wrong have nothing to do with it.

Cohn’s philosophy has defined Trump’s 10-year reign over American politics. And it helps explain the colossal scandal involving his administration, chip-maker Nvidia’s disgraced CEO Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy.