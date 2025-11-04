Zeteo

Rosetta Drone
17mEdited

Never forget that without Dick Cheney’s massive campaign for the corrosion of civil liberties, his destruction of our constitution, his promotion of “unitary executive theory”, packing courts with federalist society hacks, his Halliburton-fueled destruction of our environment, the entire war on terror, Trump and MAGA would not exist and be able to do the damage they have done in the last 10 months.

This country is one of Cheney’s making. He was the driving force that led us here. Just because he and his daughter came out against Trump does not exonerate him from his crimes against humanity, and our country.

Also, don’t forget that without Obama’s fateful decision to not try Cheney and his cohorts with these crimes, instead “looking forward”, Trump would not have gotten away with all he did. We would’ve had a strong history of those involved in corruption and war crimes facing real consequences. Instead we have this. Rest in hell, Dick.

