Zeteo

Zeteo

Home
Mehdi Unfiltered
We’re Not Kidding
Watch
Ask The Editor
Book Club
Shop
Donate To Zeteo
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry069 🇨🇦's avatar
Harry069 🇨🇦
2h

Trump’s pathology prevents him from telling the truth. He was raised in a family where lying was beneficial for numerous reasons. His pathological lying created a world in his head where he could comfortably live with a total disregard for reality. His pathology is incurable. It has infected his children and those who gravitate in his inner circle. Indeed it has attracted those who would profit from blowing smoke up Trump’s kilt as he spews his torrent of lies. Add to his dangerous pathology narcissism, sociopathy and his predilection for pedophilia, and you have a seriously mentally damaged individual unable to function in civilized society, extremely unfit for public office and untreatable in the short term. Fix your problem America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
2h

Why didn’t O’Donnell just drop to her knees and clean out Trump’s ass with her tongue? I’m so sick of the Unfair Liberal Media!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Zeteo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture